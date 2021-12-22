Liberia: U.S. Based Charity Group Reaches Out to Orphanages

The Chief Executive Officer of a US-Based Charity Organization, "Dear Self Inc." Ms. Kiadiatu Jackson says, her charity group is basically focusing on mental health, youth empowerment, humanitarian works and community-based services for the most vulnerable people in the Liberian society and the world at large.

Ms. Jackson said, her passion is deeply involved with humanitarian through the donation of assorted food items, and non-food items as well as the provision of text books, copy books, play-toys and others school materials to less fortunate Liberian children especially; the orphans; adding asserting that 'giving a little can always makes the difference'.

"Dear Self Inc" is a non-profit organization that is based in the USA that focuses on the wellbeing of the most forgotten people who society has abundant as a way of encouraging, supporting and helping those individuals to be best in achieving their dreams through their God giving potentials.

The youthful Liberian-American CEO further explained that she departed Liberia at the age of 4-years through the help of her parents; thus amounting to 17-years being in the USA; and funded her Organization "Dear Self Inc", in October of 2020, with official launching in January of 2021 in the state of Delaware, USA.

Ms. Jackson further lamented that as CEO of "Dear Self Inc", she will continue to identify with Rock Divine Orphanage Home and different institutions that are catering to the well-being of orphans across Montserrado County, aimed at transforming their livelihoods through humanitarian interventions across Liberia.

She disclosed that following her return to the US, she will lobby with friends, relatives and family members, most specially; institutions and organizations in the USA that are concerned with the growth and development of less fortunate in society to raise funds and secure donations for them.

The CEO of "Dear Self Inc" describe her being in Liberia is to work closely with the Rock Divine Orphanage Home and other orphans' Centers across the country to get first-hand information about the current living conditions of the children so as to inform her decision upon her return to the USA and tell other people to donate to a worthy humanitarian venture.

Ms. Jackson described her interaction with children as rewarding and successful and vowed to tell others; thereby making them to donate to the Rock Divine Orphanage Home in Paynesville as a way of buttressing government's efforts in alleviating most of the challenges they are being confronted with for the betterment of the institution.

Ms. Jackson, also used the occasion to commend friends, relatives and family members including her parents as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins for the huge financial support-based system both in Liberia and the USA for continuously standing by her side to make her vision becomes a reality in Africa most especially; Liberia.

The CEO of the US-Based Charity Organization, 'Dear Self Inc' Ms. Kiadiatu Jackson was speaking Sunday following a Christmas program organized by her Charity Group 'Dear Self Inc' held at the Rock Divine Orphanage Home opposite SKD Sports Complex, in Paynesville.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of another US-Based Organization partnering with 'Dear Self Inc.' "Honey Comb Poetics", Ms. Nayanah Kolliegbo disclosed that life is about the opportunity of giving back to the most vulnerable people in society which is in line with the primary objective of her institution.

Ms. Kolliegbo said, "Honey Comb Poetics" was founded in 2018 and was officially launched in January of 2019, in the USA with direct focus on youth empowerment and the expression through the platform of Poetics and creative works through youth mentorship programs for society transformation.

According to Ms. Kolliegbo, she was filled with joy and excitement collaborating frantic efforts with her cousin, Ms. Kiadiatu Jackson; CEO of 'Dear Self Inc', including their mothers travelling from the USA to Liberia; for the sole purpose of putting smiles on the faces of orphans at the Rock Divine Orphanage Home in Paynesville.

Ms. Kolliegbo, noted that "Honey Comb Poetics" has made significant progress since its establishment thereby serving community, through the provision of care-packages, feeding through giving back to society and providing youth mentorship works for young people aimed helping parents to brighten their future paths.

Ms. Kolliegbo, however, call on Liberians both home and abroad to tap into the many opportunities that are available to them in order to give back and make the difference in some else's life as a way of fulfilling God's purpose for mankind through humanity and basic community-based services to transform society.

For her part, Founder and Executive Director of Rock Divine Orphanage Home, Rev. Mother Fatu K. Smith, expressed joy and commended heads of the two US-Based charity groups, Ms. Kiadiatu Jackson; of Dear Self Inc" and Ms. Nayanah Kolliegbo of "Honey Comb Poetics" for the love, passion and commitment shown to the children during this Christmas season.

Rev. Smith described heads of the two US-Based charity groups, Ms. Kiadiatu Jackson; of Dear Self Inc" and Ms. Nayanah Kolliegbo of "Honey Comb Poetics" as major partners of the Rock of Divine Orphanage Home through the regular monthly provision of rice, cash donation, clothes, book bags and text books among others.

Rev. Smith, said the Rock of Divine Orphanage Home was established since 2003 after the war and is currently catering to over 60 children who lost from their parents as a result the crisis with direct supervision by the Health Ministry with support from the Liberian government, Christian Aid Ministry and prominent Liberians both in country and abroad.