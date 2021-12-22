Liberia: Former Ruling Unity Party Opens New Headquarters

Monrovia — The Unity Party has officially opened its new headquarters situated at upper Broad Street, following its eviction from the building that served as its national headquarters when it ruled the country under Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The UP came under criticism in recent time for 'not being responsible' in settling its rent and thereby causing the eviction. The party was also criticized for not having its own headquarters despite its 12-year rule.

The party was evicted early last month by the Civil Law Court for its failure to settle US$150,000 rental fees.

This followed the party lawyers' open confession in court that they were indebted to the McClain Enterprises, owner of the building.

At the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Unity Party Political Leader, Joseph Boakai informed partisans that the opening of the party's new headquarters is sign of hope for Liberians.

"Unity party is a party of people who are desirous of making progress and we are here to give you hope. We have been telling you about Liberia, but this Liberia is about you and all of you are here because you want to get something better," Boakai said.

Boakai said he, as the UP political leader, will ensure that Liberians get the needed jobs that will give them dignity.

"We will do everything in our means to ensure this country is safe and I don't care what they do, or they say, this country will never remain the same. Some of you have been afraid that maybe you will lose your jobs, but what job there for you to lose, you need job that will give you dignity," Boakai said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further cautioned citizens that they should always vote their conscious in any election process and should not vote on the basis of getting money.

At the same time, Boakai has bragged about having the respect of the international community, as the 2023 Presidential race draws closer.

"So, I want to say to you, Unity Party, the real Liberty Party and the real ALP will work together and when they give you money, eat it. we have the respect of the international community, and they believe in us. the Bible says, where there is no version, the people perish," Boakai stressed.

For his part, Unity Party Chairman, Amin Modad said that the dedication of the party's new headquarters was a cause undertaken by the current leadership.

"Let today resonate that the Unity Party should not be taken for granted. Despite the doubts, lies and rumours, we remained united," Chairman Modad maintained.

Meanwhile, Modad said the dedication of the party's headquarters signifies it rebirth.

He said: "We are here today because of a cause, a cause not only about individuals, a cause that goes beyond names, but a cause that that goes beyond desire to improve the lives of Liberians to give them alternative that will address their future."