South Africa: Sassa Makes Strides in Covid-19 Grant Payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has made great strides in making payments for the special COVID-19 SRD Grant, with close to five million approved applicants having been paid for December 2021.

To date, the agency has received over 14 million applications for this special grant, with over 10 million being approved, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency said that over four million applications were declined due to various reasons. However, clients are reminded that they have the right to lodge an appeal for reconsideration within 30 days of receiving the outcome of their application.

Appeals can be lodged on https://srd.sassa.gov.za under the tab: 'application for reconsideration' and must be lodged for each month that the application is declined.

SASSA said there has unfortunately been a delay in addressing reconsideration requests.

"SASSA is working tirelessly to ensure that this matter is resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and frustration caused by the delay, but assure everyone that every reconsideration request will be attended to," Acting SASSA CEO, Dianne Dunkerley, said.

Furthermore, clients are reminded that there is no fixed payment date for this special grant. Payment is made each month, provided the client qualifies for that month.

The agency said applicants who have chosen the Post Office as their preferred payment method are urged to please await an SMS notification of payment from SASSA before reporting to collect their grants at their nearest Post Office.

Meanwhile, clients who receive their grant through their personal bank account may withdraw anytime at ATMs, participating merchants or simply swipe for goods.

Clients are also reminded that January 2022 payment dates for normal grants are as follows: 4 January - Older Persons Grant, 05 January - Disability Grants and 6 January - all other grants.

"Payments for the special COVID-19 Grant will not take place during that week, as the first week of every month is solely reserved for the payment of normal grants.

"We appeal to all our valued beneficiaries to be alert and vigilant during this festive season. They should not accept assistance from strangers at ATMs and must protect their PINs at all times. We wish them a safe and joyous festive season", Dunkerley said.