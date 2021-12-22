South Africa: SANDF Soldier Killed in Mozambique

22 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that it has lost a soldier deployed in Mozambique as part of Operation Vikela.

According to a statement, on 20 December 2021, soldiers came under attack from the insurgents during an ambush around east of Chai Village.

"The members managed to fight through the ambush. However, while at the rendezvous awaiting the chopper, they got attacked by the insurgents again," the statement read on Tuesday.

"During this incident, an SANDF member was shot and declared dead on the scene."

This comes after the SANDF was deployed in Cabo Delgabo province as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), also known as Operation Vikela.

The remains of the member have since been flown back to the SAMIM Chai Tactical Base.

"Further investigation is being conducted to determine the extent to inquiries of personnel and loss of equipment during this unfortunate incident," the SANDF said.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government approved the deployment of SAMIM on 15 July 2021 as a regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The country has been plagued by continued acts of terrorism perpetrated on innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of the Cabo Delgado.

SAMIM comprises troops deployed from eight personnel contributing countries from SADC, namely Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, working in collaboration with the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) and other troops deployed to Cabo Delgado to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise, and her office have extended their condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

"May the departed soul rest in peace," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X