South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Man Aged 59

The Police in Sekhukhune have launched a search operation for a missing man, Maphopha Manamane David aged 59 from Makgane Mirika village following his disappearance on 07 December 2021.

It is reported that the missing man is mentally disabled and was allegedly last seen by his family before they went to sleep at around 21:00. The following day when they woke up, he was nowhere to be found.

He was wearing grey Chino trousers and a white striped shirt at the time of his disappearance. He has grey hair, beard with mustache and likes walking without shoes.

Police search operations were conducted at relatives, friends and surrounding areas with no success.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this missing man may contact Lieutenant Colonel Phalane on 082 414 2663, crime stop number 0860010111or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.