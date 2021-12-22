South Africa: Duduza Police Nab Hijacking Suspect

22 December 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Duduza police made a serious breakthrough in a bid to clamp on the hijacking syndicate operating between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

A 34-year-old male was arrested in the early hour of Monday, 20 December 2021 when the Duduza police followed up on information after weeks of surveillance on a property in Thipe Street.

The male is believed to be part of gang that is hijacking vehicles in the Mpumalanga areas of Kriel, Kinross and Secunda, then would normally abandon their victims in the Duduza area.

The male was found in possession of a vehicle hijacked in Mpumalanga and two firearm magazines with live ammunition.

The Duduza acting Station Commander, Captain Petrus Mabuza commended the hard work by the members and was adamant that more arrests would follow in relation to the hijacking cases.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Nigel magistrate court on charges of possession of hijacked vehicle and ammunition.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X