South Africa: Duduza Police Nab Hijacking Suspect

press release

Duduza police made a serious breakthrough in a bid to clamp on the hijacking syndicate operating between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

A 34-year-old male was arrested in the early hour of Monday, 20 December 2021 when the Duduza police followed up on information after weeks of surveillance on a property in Thipe Street.

The male is believed to be part of gang that is hijacking vehicles in the Mpumalanga areas of Kriel, Kinross and Secunda, then would normally abandon their victims in the Duduza area.

The male was found in possession of a vehicle hijacked in Mpumalanga and two firearm magazines with live ammunition.

The Duduza acting Station Commander, Captain Petrus Mabuza commended the hard work by the members and was adamant that more arrests would follow in relation to the hijacking cases.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Nigel magistrate court on charges of possession of hijacked vehicle and ammunition.