South Africa: Port Shepstone Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

22 December 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
All communities serviced by the Port Shepstone police station are advised that the station has been temporarily closed due to the members who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus today, 22 December 2021.

The Community Service Centre will now operate from the park home situated 50 metres away from the main gate outside the station premises for the convenience of the community.

To access the station, the community can call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at Port Shepstone police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on 22 December 2021 at 23:30

The station management apologises for the inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Acting Station Commander, Colonel Ndwandwe can be contacted on 082 334 8635.

