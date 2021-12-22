Liberia: Bong Women Appeal for the Certification of District #2 Representative Elect

Several women in Bong County Electoral District #2 under the banner, "Concern Women of District #2" are appealing to the National Elections Commission to certificate their Representative elect James M. Kolleh.

It can be recalled that the National Elections Commission declared winners of the November 16, 2021 Representative by-elections held in four of Liberia's fifteen counties at the district level.

Those that were declared winners of the by-elections by the NEC include Finda Lansanah of Bomi County, James Kolleh of Bong County, Erol Madison Gwion of Grand Gedeh County and Samuel Browne of Nimba County respectively.

Mr. James M. Kolleh of the People's Unification Party (PUP) got the total amount of 4,283 votes which represent 33.3% while Melvin K. Salvage of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) got 3,882 votes which represents 30.2% in the County.

But on the contrary, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Representative Candidate in the just ended by-election, Melvin Salvage filed a complaint to the National Elections Commission (NEC) Upper Bong County Magistrate, Daniel Newland citing alleged irregularities.

According to our Bong County Contributor, Mr. Salvage's complaint is centered on alleged beating of his poll watchers in the Yandowoin area in Bong County District two.

Our Contributor said the CDC Candidate also complained that a specific area selected by NEC as one of the polling centers was relocated without his knowledge.

Meanwhile, hearing into the case is currently before the National Elections Commission local office in the County.

The by-elections conducted in Bomi, Bong, Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties followed the election of Edwin Snowe, Prince Moye, Zoe Pennue and Jeremiah Koung as Senators in 2020.

The women who are inpatient in terms of waiting for the hearing to be concluded, said since the National Elections Commission pronounced James M. Kolleh as Representative elect of the District, he has not been certificated, noting that their District has been under represented due to the National Elections Commission inability to certificate Mr. Kolleh.

"We want our District to be represented at the National Legislature, because if our District is not represented we will not have the needed development," the Concern Women cried out.

The women made the appeal on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Gbarnga, Bong County through a radio Talk Show in the County.

The women have also vowed that if the National Elections Commission and the government of Liberia do not adhere to their appeal they are going to boycott the pending 2023 general and presidential elections in the Country.