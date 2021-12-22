South Africa: Maokeng Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Maokeng SAPS are advised that the station has been temporarily closed due to a Covid 19 virus related case.

The Community Service Centre (CSC) will temporarily operate from the Manis Street, Seeisoville Maokeng. Telephone lines at the station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The following numbers can be used for emergency: 056 216 7231

The building will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed once the station is operational again.