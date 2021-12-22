South Africa: Art-Mapper - What to See This December, in Johannesburg and Cape Town

analysis

The holiday season is finally here, which might mean a little more time to enjoy the finer things in life. Maverick Life suggests an incomplete yet interesting list of exhibitions that you can indulge in this December.

Everard Read Gallery: Open December 3-31 December - Oasis: 25th Anniversary Group Exhibition

Art: On 3 December, the Everard Read Gallery in the V&A Waterfront opened an exhibition in honour of their 25th Anniversary. Boasting names such as Lucky Sibiya, Faith XLVII, Martin Tose, Speelman Mahlangu and William Peers (among many others), the exhibition promises to be an eclectic showcase of the gallery's influential history.

Titled Oasis, and a conceptual ode to the importance of galleries as a community space, the show will embody the dynamic and diverse identity that the Everard Read embraces, showcasing the old and established, alongside the new and cutting edge. An Oasis, reads the gallery's website, is a sanctuary, a confluence, "a meeting place where ideas are shared; a watering hole for thirsty souls; a permanent place for the transitory -- and a transitory place for the permanent."

Natural beauty: We haven't forgotten that it is, in fact, summertime. Now that you've feasted your eyes on...