South Africa: Is It a Betrayal to Celebrate Christmas Before Redressing the Imbalances of South Africa's Past?

opinion

Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK). His undergraduate studies were at Turfloop and Wits. He is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Fort Hare University and writes in his personal capacity.

Can we conjure up the Christmas spirit without guilt when comfort, joy, equality and hope seem so far away for so many people?

At the end of a year filled with fear and despair, it might be difficult to look forward to 2022 with enthusiasm. Fear, because the state has demonstrated -- in July during the violent riots and looting -- that it is incapable of protecting us as citizens and despair, on the part of those that participated in the looting and criminal activities, because a future without need or want seems impossible to them.

For many marginalised groups in South Africa, the prospect of employment and, with it, dignity is fallacious. Waking up every day and setting out to look for meaningful work but failing to gain employment each time is demoralising, to say the...