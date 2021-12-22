South Africa: Is It in the Public Interest to See Jacob Zuma's Income Tax Returns?

analysis

Nina Keyser is a partner at Webber Wentzel, and a specialist in tax dispute resolution and tax controversy management. She has more than 20 years' experience in tax litigation. Prior to joining Webber Wentzel, she spent eight years working as a legal adviser at SARS, resolving disputes between SARS and taxpayers, and providing legal and tax advice to SARS audit teams.

If former president Jacob Zuma's tax returns were to be exposed to public scrutiny, would they show that tax was paid on, for example, the Nkandla upgrades and donations received from the Guptas?

Section 69 of the Tax Administration Act states that a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official must preserve the secrecy of taxpayer information. A SARS official who does not adhere to this rule is, under section 236 of the act, guilty of an offence and is, on conviction, subject to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years. It is, therefore, not surprising that when the Financial Mail asked SARS to disclose former president Jacob Zuma's income tax returns for the years that he was in office, SARS refused. No SARS official would be prepared to go to prison for two years for...