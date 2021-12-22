Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira to Remain in Jail - High Court Dismisses Conviction Appeal

22 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

The High Court has dismissed a bail application by convicted business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira, who has a pending appeal against his conviction in the Supreme Court.

Mpinganjira, one of the most successful entrepreneur in Malawi, is presently serving a nine-year jail sentence at Chichiri prison in Blantyre after Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle found him guilty for attempting to bribe judges to rule in favour of former President Peter Mutharika in the presidential election case.

Judge John Chirwa, dismissed the application in totality with costs saying the grounds were not worthwhile.

But he said Mpinganjira, who was not present in court, was free to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mpinganjira's lawyer, Alexious Nampota, former Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General, told the press after the ruling that he would seek direction from his client on the way forward.

But Victor Chiwala, Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief Legal Prosecutions Officer, said they were pleased with the ruling saying: "It is in line with the rule of law."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X