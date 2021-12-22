Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira to Remain in Jail - High Court Dismisses Conviction Appeal

The High Court has dismissed a bail application by convicted business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira, who has a pending appeal against his conviction in the Supreme Court.

Mpinganjira, one of the most successful entrepreneur in Malawi, is presently serving a nine-year jail sentence at Chichiri prison in Blantyre after Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle found him guilty for attempting to bribe judges to rule in favour of former President Peter Mutharika in the presidential election case.

Judge John Chirwa, dismissed the application in totality with costs saying the grounds were not worthwhile.

But he said Mpinganjira, who was not present in court, was free to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mpinganjira's lawyer, Alexious Nampota, former Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General, told the press after the ruling that he would seek direction from his client on the way forward.

But Victor Chiwala, Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief Legal Prosecutions Officer, said they were pleased with the ruling saying: "It is in line with the rule of law."