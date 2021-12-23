Kenya's Volume of Trade Grows By Sh8.49billion in October - KNBS

Nairobi — Kenya's volume of trade rose from Sh244.28 billion in September to Sh252.77 billion in October 2021, a 3.47 per cent increase, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS) shows.

According to the data, the value of total exports increased from Sh53.95 billion in September to Sh64.91 billion in October, while the value of imports decreased from Sh190.32 billion in September 2021 to Sh187.86 billion in October.

Domestic exports by Broad Economic Category (BEC) indicated that food and beverages were the main export category in October accounting for 36.99 per cent of the domestic exports, while non-food industrial supplies accounted for 29.87 per cent of the domestic exports.

"Quantity of coffee exported decreased from 2,480.29 metric tonnes in September 2021 to 2,432.20 metric tonnes in October while its value dropped from Sh 1.73billion to Sh 1.67billion over the same period," KNBS said.

The quantity of tea exported increased from 36,307.66 metric tonnes in September to 40,078.09 metric tonnes in October while the value of exported tea also rose from Sh8.56billion to Sh10.31billion over the same period.

Imports by BEC indicate that non-food industrial supplies was the main import category in October 2021 with a share of 38.05 per cent.

Fuel and lubricants; Machinery & other capital equipment; and transport equipment accounted for 18.67, 15.38 and 8.28 per cent of the total value of imports respectively.

Food and beverages accounted for 10.93 per cent of the total imports in October.