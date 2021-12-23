Kenya: Dubai Extends Suspension On Kenyan Flights to Dec 24

22 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has extended the suspension of flights from Kenya to Dubai to December 24 following the expiry of an initial 48-hour period.

On Monday, the Emirates Airline said that all customers from Kenya will not be accepted to travel during the period of the ban which took effect at 1030hrs Local Time in Dubai (9:30am in Kenya).

"As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended up to and including 24th December," the Emirates Airline said in its Website Wednesday.

The airline maintained that outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected.

While expressing its regrets over the inconveniences caused by the directive, the Emirates Airline asked its customers to hold onto their travel documents until the temporal flight cancellation is lifted.

"Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," the Airline added.

