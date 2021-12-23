Kenya: KNEC Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan Centred On CBC Reforms

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched the third strategic plan in a bid to address the emerging issues in the education sector brought about by the government's new policies in the implementation of the curriculum.

Speaking Wednesday, KNEC Chairperson John Onsati said the Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2026 captures the views of internal and external stakeholders.

Onsati stated that the plan employs strategies for credible assessment of educational achievement by learners for sustained quality in education.

"Because of implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as envisaged in the Kenya Vision 2030 and in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education, the 8-4-4 system of education is being phased out gradually both in curriculum delivery and in assessment," he said.

He added that the success of these curriculum reforms will require a multi sectoral participatory approach of all stakeholders in the education sector.

"This strategic plan takes cognizance of the Government's Big Four Agenda and lays strategies for KNEC to contribute to its achievement in assessment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Teacher Education," Onsati said.

The KNEC Chairperson further said the strategic plan has been done to enable KNEC achieve labor market responsive assessment in TVET education and align assessment in teacher training to the Competency Based Curriculum.

He added that the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan is anchored on six strategic objectives namely; quality in assessment and certification; integrated applied research and innovative partnerships in educational assessment, implementation of digital infrastructure and innovative business solutions in line with ICT industry requirements and standards.

Other objectives include to; Sustain and secure infrastructure in support of examination processes; Retain an ethical and competent workforce to support delivery of Council's mandate and ensure prudent financial management and enhance prudent governance that promotes accountability and is responsive to environment.

He added that to effectively address critical emerging issues in the nation's education sector, the Council is committed to the successful implementation of the strategic plan.

The plan further addresses emerging issues in the education sector brought about by the Government's new policies in the implementation of the curriculum.

KNEC CEO David Njeng'ere who also spoke said that the government is committed to the provision of quality education and training to its citizens at all levels as provided for in Article 53(1) of the constitution of Kenya 2010.

"The Kenyan Vision 2030 also recognizes education and training as the primary means of upward social mobility, national cohesion, and socio-economic development as guided by the Medium-Term Plan III (2018-2022) and the Nation Education Sector Strategic Plan (2018-2022). Meeting the demands of today world requires a shift in assessment strategies to measure the skills now prized in a complex global environment," Njeng'ere said.

He added that the Council has developed Competency Based Assessment Frameworks (CBAF) to guide all education stakeholders in assessing and nurturing the acquisition of the desired knowledge, skills, values. and attitudes of the 21st Century among learners and trainees as envisaged in the Basic Education Curriculum Framework (BECF).

"In this third Strategic Plan covering the period 2021-2026. KNEC seeks to re-engineer itself and reform the assessment system to make it stronger and more responsive to the dynamic needs of its internal and external stakeholders. This shall be achieved by a gradual shift from a largely summative mode of assessment to a more formative assessment," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that there is need to review the progress in the implementation of the strategic plan every year to take note of the gains or failures.

"I want to re-emphasize the critical pillar of results-based management adopted by the government in 2004. Reasons why the government is spending so much money and we have nothing to measure is because we are not adhering to what is supposed to be done," he said.

Magoha said that next year shall test whether the transformation in KNEC will succeed, pointing out that five examinations is scheduled to take place.

He added that teamwork should be embraced for the success of the strategic plan pointing out that every opinion should be considered in its implementation.