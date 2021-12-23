Tanzania: Hopes As Law School of Zanzibar Opens

LAWYERS fraternity here celebrates the official opening of the first-ever Law School of Zanzibar with high hopes of producing skilled judges, magistrates and advocates for efficiency of the Isles Judiciary.

The facility opened with Training of Trainers (ToT) preparatory session for 10 lecturers who are supposed to train the students.

The official opening was graced by the Chairman of the Council of the Law School of Zanzibar, retired Judge of Court of Appeal of Tanzania, Mbarouk Salum Mbarouk.

"We have some challenges regarding our Judiciary staff, including magistrates, judges, and advocates mainly over violation of ethics and underperformance. We hope the Law School will bring a lot of changes in the profession," Judge Mbarouk said.

Professor William Pallangyo, the Deputy Principal of Planning, Finance and Administration at the Law School of Tanzania, facilitated the ToT training session, saying the beginning of the Law School of Zanzibar was one thing, and preparing the lecturers was another thing.

Dr Ali Ahmed Uki, the Principal of the Law School of Zanzibar, said that the school has started well and that the admission for the one-year intensive programme starts in January next year in temporary classrooms to be set-up at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), Tunguu area, as they wait to move to permanent building for the school.

He also emphasized on collaboration between Zanzibar and the Institute of Judicial Administration Lushoto (IJA), arguing that it was one of ways to strengthen the Union since graduates from the law schools in both sides could engage in exchange programmes.