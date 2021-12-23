Tanzania: Fortune Smells in Geita Arena Construction

OVER millions of Tanzanians will benefit from the ultra-modern stadium project, funded by Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) at Magogo Street, Geita.

Making the revelation in Geita Town, yesterday the project Construction Engineer, Lt. Colonel Samuel Hagu said it was being implemented in partnership between GGML and Geita Town Council.

He further said in its first phase, the company is spending 2.4 bn/- in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to finance the project whose completion is expected to be within for mounths.

Citing the preparation of the construction budget, and the scheme design, he noted it was all carried out by Geita Town Council in collaboration with the GGML.

"The first phase of our project started on July 16, 2021and expectations that we implement in it four months' time, however, we are still working on some things," said Eng. Lt. Col Hagu.

He added that in accordance with the procedures aimed at benefiting the Geita city community, they consulted with GGML on various issues to bring the modern staduium built to the satisfaction of the government and residents.

"We agreed to bring in about 50 employees from the company implementing this project and we took the remaining half of the staff from the Geita Township community.

"So the direct beneficiaries through the project implementation will be the ones but later there will be other beneficiaries when the stadium becomes operational," he said.

On his part, GGML Vice President for Sustainability, Simon Shayo said the company will continue working hand in hand with the Geita Town Council and Geita Council in all projects implemented through its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSR) funds.

Elaborating, he said GGML has signed an agreement with the two Councils that annually it will provide them with 9.2bn/- for their social services. "Our CSR work with members from these councils ... so in the construction of this stadium for example, the council has sought a contractor and GGML has provided funding to implement the project," he said.

In its implementation, Geita City Council set aside 10.4 hectares of land and expected to house a football pitch, athletic trails, commercial areas, and car parks under its one building.

When completed, the stadium will be able to accommodate 12,000 spectators, all seated.

In the first phase of construction of the stadium, it will also include players changing and referees' rooms, first aid room, stadium manager's office and conference room.

Finally, it will have a building wall fence and entrance doors and the drilling of deep-water and water storage tanks for use, all for the convenience of the users.