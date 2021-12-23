Kenya: Architects of Parties' Law Amendments Want a Puppet President - Ruto

22 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By DPPS

Garissa — Deputy President William Ruto has said the bid to amend the Political Parties Act is only aimed at having a puppet leader.

He noted that the plan was a renewal of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that sought to fix a president who can control the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive.

"BBI collapsed. The interviews the rich conducted with arrogance in hotels in Nairobi did not take off. Now, they want to divide us into village parties," he said.

He spoke on Wednesday in Garissa Town where he held a series of meetings in the company of MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West) and Anab Subow Gure (Garissa Woman Rep.).

The Deputy President observed that ultimately, the regional and ethnic parties will be used to install a puppet President who will serve the interests of a few rich people to the detriment of millions of underprivileged Kenyans.

He asked Kenyans to resist the "evil move" and elect a credible president who will serve their interests, their backgrounds notwithstanding.

"That is why we are building a national party that is issues-focussed, people-centered that will unite every Kenyan," he added.

Duale said the Constitution must be respected.

"We cannot attempt to overturn the Constitution to further the interests of the rich," he said.

Kolosh said pastoral communities will rally behind a leader with a focus on their issues.

"We support Dr Ruto because he seeks to bring equal development to our country. We will no longer be marginalised," noted the Wajir West MP.

On her part, Gure said even with the machinations being pushed by the so-called Deep State, Dr Ruto will win the 2022 elections.

