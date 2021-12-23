Kenya: Capital FM Assures Listeners and Advertisers of Smooth Operations and CAK Compliance

Nairobi — Capital FM has assured its loyal listeners, advertisers and all other stakeholders of smooth running operations and full compliance with the Communications Authority of Kenya.

This follows a 30-day license revocation notice issued to it alongside more than 80 radio stations and TV stations over regulatory license fees on active or dormant frequencies.

The station's Group Chairman Mary-Anne Kirubi-Musangi says the matter with the Communications Authority of Kenya has been sorted following a meeting with officials at the authority.

"After meeting with the Communications Authority, we can confidently assure all our business partners, clients and listeners that Capital FM is fully compliant, and we look forward to strengthen this relationship even further. As required by the licensee where we have been dormant, we will be back on air soon as is required," Mary-Anne said in a statement.

In the notice issued Wednesday, CAK's Director General Ezra Chiloba gave the radio stations and 20 TV stations a month to regularise their compliance status failure to which regulatory action will be taken.

In a statement to our loyal listeners, advertisers and other stakeholders, Capital Fm management has assured that all its operations will not be affected, including programming, advertisements and promotions.

"Capital FM is committed to continue meeting its obligations to the service of this country like it has always done through offering opportunities, developing talent, pushing for a sustainable agenda and broadcasting within the law," Mary-Anne said.

In the the notice dated December 22, CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted that the decision was arrived at after the broadcasters failed to comply with respective license offers within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The Act provides that a transition period for broadcasting permits granted by the Government to the licensing regime administered by the Authority.

The Authority further said that failure to comply with licensing requirements as notified in writing to each broadcaster and applicants listed in the notice within 30 days will imply that the affected party is no longer interested in providing the said broadcasting services.

"... and as such, the Authority shall proceed to revoke the assigned FM frequency(s) and shut down the associated broadcasting services without further reference to the broadcaster or the applicant," the notice read.

CA is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

The Authority is also responsible for managing the country's numbering and frequency spectrum resources.