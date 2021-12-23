Kenya: Sarrai Group Secures 20-Year Lease of Mumias Sugar Company Limited

Nairobi — Sarrai Group has secured the lease for assets of Mumias Sugar Company and the mandate to revive the collapsed sugar milling company, having emerged winners of the bidding process that lasted over four months.

While confirming the development, the company's current receiver and court- appointed administrator, P V R Rao noted that the lease is in the interest of all stakeholders and in conformity with the recent Court ruling dated November 19 2021.

He also pointed out that lease did not include the Ethanol and the Cogen plants.

Sarrai Group Chairman, Sarbi Singh Rai outlined the firm's immediate focus as to investing in the rehabilitation of the machinery back to effective operational status and engaging outgrowers and an experienced workforce to ensure that there is an effective collaboration to revive the factory.

"Mumias sugar was the most respected sugar company not only in Kenya but the entire region and it is our firm commitment to all the stakeholders that we shall use all our experience and resources to make sure that we revive the company and take it back to the heights it once enjoyed," he said.

Sarrai Group is a Uganda based conglomerate of diverse and inter-related agro-manufacturing companies across East and Southern Africa, with operations in Uganda, Kenya and Malawi.

"The revival of Mumias Sugar Company Limited (in Receivership) will enhance the standard of living of the local community and catalyze growth in the area. We hope to see the original glory of Mumias back soon," said Rao in a statement.

The group currently has over 12000 registered and supported outgrower farmers being supported by various activities.