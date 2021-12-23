Rwanda: Three Rwandan Children Win Intercontinental Spelling Contest

Organised by Mind Guider Management Consultancy, the competition aims to help the students master the English language.

Three Rwandan students from Wisdom School located in Musanze district have emerged overall winners of the 2021 intercontinental spelling, reading and writing contest that took place in Dubai.

The Rwandan students outsmarted their counterparts from Al Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Pakistani.

Wisdom Schools is the only Rwandan school that was represented, and it sent 21 students.

Ariella Ishami, a P5 pupil who was awarded with a trophy and a certificate, was the overall winner in the reading, writing and spelling competition.

The runner up was Marie Paul Gisubizo, S.4, while the second runner up was Fiston Mugisha, S.2. They too were awarded trophies and certificates.

"At first I was nervous because the contest attracted participants from different countries. I am now proud that I finally made it. I followed guidelines and did as many rehearsals as possible. I am sure the skills in the English language will play an important role in my life in the labour market in Anglophone countries and businesses," Ishami said.

Gisubizo said that she tries to master spellings.

"My dream is to become a medical doctor. Mastering the English language will ease my work as I serve all people across the globe," she said.

Mugisha said that he looks forward to continuing mastering the English language considering that it opens the gate for opportunities in countries that speak the language.

"I thank my parents, teachers and the school for preparing me well for this competition," he said.

Elie Nduwayesu, the proprietor of Wisdom Schools, said that they have also been invited to participate in other spelling bee competitions that are scheduled to take place in Germany and Canada in July and August next year.

"We are very proud because the school made Rwanda proud for its very first time to take part in the competition. The competition made children smart, competitive, confident as they improved their cognitive skills and public speaking," he added.

Over 99 per cent of the school's candidates who sat for this year's primary six exams were in division one.

"In 2019 the best pupil in the national exam was from our school. We welcome students from different corners of the region," Nduwayesu said.

He said that the Rwandan Mission in UAE was represented to the competition by Minister Counsellor Edouard Bizumuremyi who availed his support by boosting the contestants' morale in their boot camp ahead of the competition.

Bizumuremyi also handed trophies and certificates to the winners.

Some senior government officials took to twitter to commend the Rwandan children for having represented Rwanda in the international arena.

"Congratulations Wisdom School. You made us proud, keep shining" Education Minister, Dr Valentine Uwamaliya, said on twitter.

Local Government Minister, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi also congratulated the children and Wisdom school for the performance.

Wisdom was unveiled back in 2008 and so far it has four branches in Musanze, Rubavu, Nyabihu and Cyanika.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

