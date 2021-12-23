Kenya: Hero, Nairobi Ranked 70th Best Bar in 2021

It's a good time to enjoy a drink in Nairobi, as one of the city's leading restaurant and bars'- Hero, has been ranked 70th in the extension list for The World's 50 Best Bars for 2021.

Hero, owned by Tribe Hotels Group, and located at Trademark Hotel- Village Market in Gigiri, is a Japanese inspired restaurant and bar that features creative dishes, cocktails, and desserts against the backdrop of Nairobi's beautiful skyline.

Bridging fantasy and reality, Hero was founded around the concept of celebrating heroes from all around us, from the comics to those in our own community; thought leaders, entrepreneurs, athletes, authors, do-gooders, champions of humanity and protectors of the environment. The small plates draw influence from the idea of the superhero, and their superpowers, something you notice the minute you step inside, as they are all over the interior of the establishment to the menus on the table.

Winning an award of this magnitude is celebrated as a first for Kenya and puts the country on the world map as a destination for fine dining. Owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, The World's 50 Best Bars provides a definitive list of the world's best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of over 600 experts worldwide. It is a list that has been published annually since 2009 and has become the most anticipated ranking for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados across the world, with the awards the highlight of the bar industry calendar.

The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the hospitality industry. To see such initiatives and positive stories around the bars' success, help drive vital business in the weeks and months to come.

Since its opening, in September 2019, the Hero team has earned several notable accolades. Head Bartender, Kelvin Thairu represented Kenya in the 2021 Diageo World Class competition following his success in the local championship, earning him first place. In 2021, Chris Mbuo a bartender at Hero, won the Jameson Cocktail Masters in Kenya.

Hero is widely known and loved for its cocktails. They are timeless favorites that will tantalize and whet your palates. 3 cocktails you must try out, that will make you go back for more and more are: ODE TO LUCY (Remy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, strawberry tea, grapefruit juice, ginger, gomme, soda), LOKI'S CUP (Tanqueray Gin, bourbon, Martini Rosso, homemade orange bitters) and INFINITY (Beefeater Pink Gin, blueberries, tonic).

Hero stays true to its principles of presenting artful, modern drinks with graceful service in an elegant setting.