Uganda: Cheptegei, Chemutai Decorated As Police Rewards Tokyo Olympics Team Exploits

World and Olympics champion Joshua Cheptegei was on Wednesday decorated with his new rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police that he got promoted to following his exploits at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Also decorated at the same function include Benjamin Njia, the police team coach who is also now at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Peruth Chemutai(Inspector of Police) and Immaculate Chemutai is now an Assistant Inspector of Police whereas Chelangat Mercyline who is promoted to Inspector of Police and Shida Renny is Assistant Inspector of Police were not available for the pipping ceremony.

Speaking at the decoration function, the Inspector General of Police said the exploits by Cheptegei and his team ensured the Uganda's flag was raised high above many others during the Olympics games, an exploit that needed to be rewarded.

"We thank the team for the historic win and jubilation that they brought to us. You warmed our hearts with smiles. You didn't only give us moments to cheer about but also raised our flag high and gave us happiness,"Ochola said.

IGP John Martins Ochola decorates Inspector of Police, Peruth Chemutai.

The police chief said the appreciation doesn't only go to the medalists but all those who represented Uganda at the Olympics games in Tokyo earlier this year.

"To all those that didn't excel, the force recognizes your participation in such a competitive event. You have already written history by participating in the games but also not winning is motivation enough for you to work harder,"Ochola said.

The police chief asked the promoted officers to use their ranks and talents to encourage many other youths to join the force but also take part in sports activities.

"We expect you to assist, advise and help other local athletes to participate and win medals."

AIGP Andrew Sorowen, the police director for welfare, production and sports hailed the former police chief, Gen Kale Kayihura for revamping the police athletics team in 2012.

"Since then, our police team has been an achiever. We beat countries with better facilities. I now ask you Cheptegei to show the young ones the way forward. We don't want you to leave behind a gap when you retire. Help nurture young ones to take over from you,"Sorowen said.

The Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet asked the promoted offices to remain humble, despite the achievement and status they have now got.

Uganda Olympics Committee's William Blick said that finishing 36th out of 206 in the world and second in Africa at the 2020 Olympics games was such a good feat for Uganda.

"This was our best performance as a team and the medals were the most ever got at an Olympics edition. I ask that if we can invest more in sports as the Uganda Police Force, more can be achieved,"Blick said.

The team coach, ASP Benjamin Njia said the promotion will energise the sports men to work harder but also encourage many others to join the force.

"I give you total commitment that we are now more than motivated. We are not going to spend another 31 years without winning gold medals at international games,"Njia said.