Liberia: Armah, Lyndia Foundation Donates to Orphans

A Liberian Humanitarian group under the banner, Armah and Lyndia Foundation has donated several assorted food items valued at nearly Forty-Five Thousand Liberian Dollars to the Mother Victoria Thomas Orphanage Home in New Matadi Community.

The assorted food donated by the Armah and Lyndia Foundation included rice, oil and can fish wroth a little over five hundred united states dollars.

Making the presentation to the home, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Emmanuel Divine Kpoto said donation was part of an annual event of the Foundation intended to put smiles on the faces of less fortunate Liberian Children; mainly at the Mother Victoria Thomas Orphan Home in the New Matadi Community.

Divine-Kpoto revealed that the 2021 Christmas and New Year Seasons food donation was made possible through the help of friends mainly in the United States who are concerned about improving the lives of all Liberian children.

Also speaking, an Executive of the Foundation, Vivian Gaye Lansanah challenged orphans of the Home to always take their education seriously no matter the current circumstances, as it is the surest way to ensure a brighter and prosper future.

The three executives of the Foundation promised to always help support the orphanage home as a mark of demonstration of the love and care by Armah and his wife, Lyndia.

Receiving the items, the founder of the home, Mother Victoria Thomas thanked the foundation through its founders Mr. and Mrs. Armah D. Lansanah for the gesture, adding that caring for the home has been the normal routine of the family even midst difficult times.

She further term as timely the gesture of the foundation and pray for God continuously bless and increase the foundation in all its endeavors that they will continue to cater to the needs of not only the children at her orphan home, but other orphan homes across Liberia.

In April of 2021, the Liberian Charity founder and Co-founder, Armah D. Lansanah, also donated a huge consignment of assorted medication, clothing, and food items, to the Mother Victoria Thomas Orphanage Home, valued nearly seven thousand United States dollars.