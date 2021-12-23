Liberia: James 'Jes' Sirleaf, Son of Former President, Ellen John Sirleaf Is Dead

22 December 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — One of the sons of the former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, James Sirleaf, was this morning found dead at his residence in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

A family source told FPA Wednesday that he had been ailing over the past few days.

Although no foul play is suspected, this brings to three the number of deaths involving sons of former Presidents.

He would have turned 65 on January 11.

Mr. Sirleaf had over two decades experience in Banking and Finance inclusive of assignments with Citibank/Citigroup Profit Center Management, Branch Operations and Credit.

He held an MBA from the University of Liverpool, PG in E Business from the University of Westminster England, and a degree in Business Administration.

General Manager at Monrovia Oil Trading Corporation.

