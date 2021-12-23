Tanzania: Tamwa Chairperson Wins Prize in Poem Writing

TANZANIA Media Women Association (TAMWA) Chairperson, Ms Joyce Shebe, has been awarded the first prize in 'International Women Peace Poem Writing Competition.

Ms Shebe who is the Chief Editor, Clouds Media Group was awarded a certificate and a cash prize of US dollar 250 (about 576,750/-) during the awards ceremony held recently in Korea.

The online event was attended by about 100 women around the world. The competition was held for the past two weeks to commemorate the International Day of Tolerance designated by the United Nations on November 16th to expand peace activities and lay a foundation for exchange and cooperation.

"The role of women is so important in maintaining world peace, and world peace begins at the family level, so let us work together," Ms Shebe said. Former Jordanian Minister of Women, Nadia Hashem (IWPG Advisory Council) was appointed as a judge and announced the evaluation, saying; "I evaluated in consideration with its relevance to the topic, creativity, integrity, inspiration, and impact on people, and it was not easy to evaluate because there were too many excellent works."

Achamelysh Asrat Demise from Ethiopia (Founder and representative of the Saved to Save) received the second prize, and Teddy John from Tanzania (the child psychologist officer of the Community's Expertise for Development Contribution) won the third prize, and was presented the prize money along with the certificate.

Other people who received special awards are Nardos Mulugeta from Ethiopia (COO International Partnership Director), Bethlehem Berhanu ( University of Addis Ababa), Jerusalem Astatke (Mechanical Engineer), Dorothy Makaramba from University of Dar er Salaam, Tanzania) and Naomi Lawi Ngambiye (Dot, Tanzanian community leader).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group also includes Faten Ezdahmad from Lebanon (PWHO member), Ogracia Macha from Egypt (IWPG member), Lamia Al-eryani from Yemen (President of the Yemen Peace School Organization), Athraa Abbas Abdulsamed from Iraq (For You Institute), Analyn Albakit from Kuwait (Sandigan Kuwait Member).

10 people received special award. A press release issued by International Women's Peace Group said that the poems that received the award will be made into an e-book, and it is expected to become an opportunity to blossom a 'poem of peace' in the hearts of women around the world, including the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Arezo Safi, a lawyer and IWPG Peace lecturer from Australia, commended the event saying; "Each of us is a jewel with a beautiful color and light.

Tanzanian Daria Makaramba said in the congratulatory speech; "I was very impressed with the work of IWPG to plant the spirit of peace in people's hearts. We need to create a peaceful world without war, even for our descendants, and peace is the only way and the answer."

Meanwhile, IWPG is an international NGO with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC).

With the vision to pass on the world of peace to future generations, it actively carry out women's peace education, support and urge for the establishment of the International Peace Law (DPCW), and plant peace projects.