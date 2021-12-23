Egypt Records 848 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 21/12/2021 that 848 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 377,081.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghafar said 47 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,457.

As many as 731 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 313,782 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA