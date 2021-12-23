Egypt: Sisi Signs First Copy of Book On Achievements Across Egypt in 7 Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi signed on Wednesday 22/12/2021 the first copy of a book documenting the achievements made by the state across Egyptian governorates in the past seven years, including development projects.

The signing came after Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli delivered a speech following the president inauguration of a complex for producing gasoline at Assuit Oil Refining Company (ASORC) in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Assuit.

In his speech, Madbouli said the state pumped investments worth EGP 1.1 trillion for integrated development to magnify the benefit from Upper Egypt's potentials.

He said six ministries are carrying out the projects at investments worth EGP 535 billion through private sector companies in Upper Egyptian governorates.

MENA