Egypt: Info-Graphic - Renewable Energy Allocates 31 Percent of Egypt's Generated Energy in 2021

Egypt Facts and Numbers published an info-graphic declaring the share of renewable energies in Egypt's electricity.

It clarified that the share of renewable energy reached 31 percent of the total generated energy in 2021.

According to the info-graphic, Egypt's targets for the contribution of the installed capacities from renewable energies to hit 20 percent in 2021, and to exceed 42 percent of the total energy generated by 2035.

Egypt Facts and Numbers is a social media account that has been launched with the support of the United Nations Development Program and in cooperation with Egypt's Ministry of Planning.

It comes in both Arabic and English languages to publish information explaining in numbers and facts the policies of social and economic reform and sustainable development in all transparency, believing in the freedom of citizens to obtain all information.