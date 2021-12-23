Somalia: Medical Student Shot By Police Dies in Hospital

A medical student has was shot by police in Mogadishu has died while receiving treatment in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

According to Benadir University Dean, Dr Mohamed Hassan, the medical student identified as Mariam Mohamed Hirsi was on her internship at Aden Abdulle Hospital in Mogadishu.

He said she was returning home when police opened fire on autorickshaws in the capital.

The officer who shot the student is on the run according to authorities.

Security forces in Mogadishu have previously been accused of opening fire on autorickshaws in Mogadishu on traffic.

The incident comes barely a month after Police in Mogadishu shot dead two siblings.

The siblings were identified as Sakariye Mohamed Kalafoge and Sowda Mohamud.