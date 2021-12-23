Somalia: UN Extends AMISOM Mandate By Three Months

22 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Nations Security Council on has voted to extend the mandate of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) by three months to help in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The decision reached under Resolution 2614/2021 was adopted on Tuesday night, granting the peacekeeping force the needed certainty as Somalia and the African Union haggle on whether to completely withdraw or rebrand to an AU-UN hybrid mission.

The UN Security Council has authorised "the Member States of the African Union to maintain the deployment of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) until 31 March 2022," states the resolution.

Further, it "authorises Amisom to take all necessary measures in full compliance with participating States' obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and in full respect of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia, to carry out its mandate, as set out."

The resolution to add three months to Amisom, whose mandate was to expire on December 31, is meant to avoid a vacuum.

It means that Amisom will continue with its operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group as it awaits a formal deal between Mogadishu and the African Union on whether the Mission should exit, restructure or be reorganised as a hybrid AU-UN force with civilian components.

AMISOM was created by the African Union's Peace and Security Council on 19 January 2007.

AMISOM's mandate by the African Union Peace and Security Council have also been authorized by the United Nations Security Council.

