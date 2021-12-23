Somalia: U.S. Urges for Immediate Ceasefire in Bosaso

The United States has urged an immediate cease-fire in Bossaso where two opposing security forces have been at loggerheads.

In a brief statement, the US in Somalia called for a dialogue between Puntland security forces and Puntland elite troops in Bosaso.

"We urge an immediate end to hostilities in Bossaso and a return to dialogue to find a negotiated, peaceful resolution," the embassy said adding "Continued fighting will only inflict further harm on Bossaso and its people,"

On Tuesday heavy gunfight broke out in the coastal city of Bosaso between two rival forces.

Bosaso is a port city 1,414 kilometres (878 miles) northeast of the nation's capital of Mogadishu.

At least five people, including three soldiers, were wounded in the fighting as hundred others fled to nearby neighbourhoods

The PSF was working separately for the last few weeks after the President of the Puntland semiautonomous region, Said Abdullahi Deni, dismissed the group's chief.

The PSF was originally established by the US as an elite spy group to fight "terrorism" but later became powerful and challenged the highest authority in the semi-autonomous state.