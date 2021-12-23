Africa: AU Powers up Police Station in Kismayo With Solar Power

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has handed over a solar lighting system to Dalhis Police Station in Kismayo as part of efforts to build the capacity of the Somali Police Force.

The solar system, set up by AMISOM, is a Quick Impact Project, procured with funding from the Government of India to support law enforcement activities and boost security in the Jubaland State, was handed over by AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie.

Commissioner Kailie noted that the solar lighting would assist the Jubaland police officers in performing their duties and in providing better service to members of the community.

"The project is part of our mandate to build the institutional capacity of the (Somali) Police Force," he said at the handover ceremony.

The AMISOM Police Reforms, Restructuring, and Development Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Maxwell Chikunguru, said AMISOM will continue to work with the Somali Police Force to build capacity, train personnel and equip it to internationally acceptable standards.

"For police officers to perform their duties at night, they need lights to enable them to work effectively and efficiently. This solar system will go a long way to boost the morale of the police officers and to make the community safer," noted Chikunguru.

The police commander for the Lower Juba region, Col. Sadiq Mohamed Dhogor, expressed gratitude to AMISOM and to the government of India for the support to police efforts in Jubaland State.

"To be effective, a police station needs a constant supply of electricity, which we now have here. With such support, we can only serve our community better, and we are very grateful to our AMISOM and our international partners for this support."