Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports 2 More Deaths and 10 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes reported 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 10 infections from 40 tests over the past 24 hours, an official of the Local Health Directorate said to TAP Wednesday.

The new cases were recorded in South Gabes (7), Ouedhref( 2) and El Metouia (1).

The region has registered 22,531 cases, including 102 still virus-carriers and 22,427 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic,

Besides, 11 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in local hospitals, the same source specified.