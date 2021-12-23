Algeria: Local Elections - 36.58 Percent Turnout for People's Communal Assemblies, 34.76 Percent for People's Provincial Assemblies

Algiers — The national voter turnout in the local elections of 27 November 2021 has reached 36.58% for People's Communal Assemblies and 34.76% for People's Provincial Assemblies, according to the definitive results announced Wednesday, in Algiers, by the head of the National Independent Authority of Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi.

Concerning the election of the People's Communal Assemblies, the number of voters has reached 7,514,422, that of the votes cast has totalled 6,377,684, while the number of spoiled ballot papers has reached 1,136,738, said Charfi in a press conference held at the International Center of Conferences (CIC).

For the People's Provincial Assemblies, the number of electors has reached 6,902,222, that of votes cast 5,561,357 and of spoiled ballot papers 1,340,865.