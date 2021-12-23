Algeria: Local Elections - 36.58 Percent Turnout for People's Communal Assemblies, 34.76 Percent for People's Provincial Assemblies

22 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The national voter turnout in the local elections of 27 November 2021 has reached 36.58% for People's Communal Assemblies and 34.76% for People's Provincial Assemblies, according to the definitive results announced Wednesday, in Algiers, by the head of the National Independent Authority of Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi.

Concerning the election of the People's Communal Assemblies, the number of voters has reached 7,514,422, that of the votes cast has totalled 6,377,684, while the number of spoiled ballot papers has reached 1,136,738, said Charfi in a press conference held at the International Center of Conferences (CIC).

For the People's Provincial Assemblies, the number of electors has reached 6,902,222, that of votes cast 5,561,357 and of spoiled ballot papers 1,340,865.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X