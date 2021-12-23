Nigeria: Ganduje Won't Quit APC Despite Crisis - Official

23 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Governor of Kano State, Abbdullahi Ganduje, is not quitting the All Progressive Congress (APC) following a court judgment that sacked party executives loyal to him, an official has said

Rumours were rife that Mr Ganduje was meeting his supporters, making consultations and alledgedly planning to leave the APC after the national headquarters of the party refused to intervene in his favour in the ongoing crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how an Abuja High Court on November 30 sacked the leadership of the APC faction in the state loyal to Mr Ganduje.

The court declared the executives of a faction loyal to a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as duly elected leaders of the party in the state.

Mr Shekarau is the senator representing Kano Central.

The court reaffirmed the judgment last Friday.

Denying the defection rumours, the state's commissioner for rural and community development, Musa Kwankwaso, told BBC Hausa Tuesday that the report was false and the governor was still the leader of the party in the state.

Mr Kwankwaso said, "those peddling the news may be the ones planning to leave the party."

He noted that "how can a seating governor defect from his party while (a former) governor who defected to the APC is appointed party leader in the state? How can a governor who is a dweller of the party defect to another party because of internal crisis."

"The party belongs to us, however, we will continue to engage all members for peace and we are going to reconcile and address our grievances," he said.

On the court judgment, Mr Kwankwaso, who is a vocal critic of Mr Shekaru-led faction on local radios, said Mr Ganduje-led faction will appeal the court judgment voiding their executives.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two factions of the party in the state had conducted parallel congresses on October 18 but the party headquarters endorsed the one conducted by the loyalists of Mr Ganduje.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje's camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

Mr Shekarau is the leader of the group called G7. Members of the group include Barau Jibrin, who is the senator for Kano North, and four members of the House of Representatives from the state, namely Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Jobe, Sha'aban Sharada and Haruna Dederi.

