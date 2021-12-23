Egypt: Sisi - Construction On Agricultural Lands Must Be Faced, Population Growth Should Decline

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for facing the phenomenon of construction on agricultural lands, adding that population growth also has to decline.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of a number of developmental projects as well as a gasoline production complex in Upper Egypt's Assiut with the attendance of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Egyptians have been constructing units on the limited agricultural lands despite the extended desert lands, Sisi said.

The cost of reclaiming a feddan of desert lands range from LE 250,000 to 350,000, Sisi said, affirming that the construction over agricultural lands must end.

This means that the cost of reclaiming 1 million feddans is about LE 3 billion, Sisi said.

My only goal is to preserve the Egyptian state and efforts are being made to achieve growth and prosperity amid the population growth, Sisi said.

Over the past 30 years before 2014, the state had bumped LE 30 billion annually, Sisi said, adding that over the past seven years, the annual investment value reached an average of LE 1 trillion.

Speaking during the event, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said construction over agricultural lands and population growth have caused the state to import wheat and other commodities with hard currency.

He added that these two phenomena have been of a very negative impact.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during the event said six ministries of the state have implemented projects worth LE 535 billion in Upper Egypt.

Madbouly said the state is working on achieving comprehensive development in Upper Egypt as the area had witnessed poor services and highest unemployment rates.

The state has constructed 365 bridges and tunnels worth LE 50 billion in Upper Egypt, in addition to constructing 2600 kilometers of roads and upgrading 4000 kilometers of roads.

The prime minister said 14 road axes are being constructed along the River Nile in Upper Egyptian governorates at a cost of LE 23.5 billion.

The gasoline production complex at the Assiut Oil Refining Company in Assiut governorate is one of the state's strategic projects which comes within the framework of the state's plans to develop Upper Egypt, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The complex aims at securing gasoline supplies to the people of Upper Egypt's governorates and saving the cost of gasoline transporting from the existing refineries in Cairo, Alexandria and Suez to the various regions of Upper Egypt, Radi added.

Egypt Today