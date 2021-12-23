Egypt: PM - State Implements Projects Worth Le 535 Billion in Upper Egypt

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said six ministries of the state have implemented projects worth LE 535 billion in Upper Egypt.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of a number of developmental projects as well as a gasoline production complex in Upper Egypt's Assiut with the attendance of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the ceremony, Madbouly said the state is working on achieving comprehensive development in Upper Egypt as the area had witnessed poor services and highest unemployment rates.

The state has constructed 365 bridges and tunnels worth LE 50 billion in Upper Egypt, in addition to constructing 2600 kilometers of roads and upgrading 4000 kilometers of roads.

The prime minister said 14 road axes are being constructed along the River Nile in Upper Egyptian governorates at a cost of LE 23.5 billion.

The gasoline production complex at the Assiut Oil Refining Company in Assiut governorate is one of the state's strategic projects which comes within the framework of the state's plans to develop Upper Egypt, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The complex aims at securing gasoline supplies to the people of Upper Egypt's governorates and saving the cost of gasoline transporting from the existing refineries in Cairo, Alexandria and Suez to the various regions of Upper Egypt, Radi added.

Egypt Today