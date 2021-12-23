Africa: Egypt Officially Inaugurates African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development

22 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized Tuesday a ceremony to officially inaugurate the African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) launched in Cairo in November.

The inauguration was jointly carried out by Head of the African Organizations Department Ambassador Soha Gendy, and AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Bankoly Adeoye.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of African ambassadors to Cairo, and representatives of donating countries that support the center's activities.

In his speech, the commissioner expressed the AU's appreciation for the active pioneering role of Egypt - under the leadership of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi - in backing reconstruction and development activities across the continent. Similarly, Adeoye commended the Egyptian president's efforts in mobilizing international resources to support African countries that experience a post-conflict phase.

It is noted that the current headquarters of PCRD is a temporary one, as the permanent premises is still being prepared at the Diplomatic Neighborhood of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

