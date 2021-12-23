Egypt, S Korea Talk Means to Boost Cooperation in Field of Industrialization

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi held a meeting with South Korean Minister for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Kang Eun-ho and his accompanying delegation to discuss means and ways to boost cooperation between both countries in the field of industrialization.

For his part, Morsi asserted the depth of ties between both countries, lauding the effective participation of the South Korean side in "EDEX 2021" that was held on November 29 through December 2.

The meeting tackled the latest developments of joint cooperation and cooperation with the South Korean companies working in the field of manufacturing, Morsi said.

Meanwhile, Kang lauded the tangible developments witnessed in the Egyptian-South Korean ties especially after the visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to South Korea in 2016 that strengthened ties between both countries.

