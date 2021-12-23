Egypt, Lebanon Discuss Facilitating Procedures of Exchanging Agricultural Goods

Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qusair discussed on Wednesday 22/12/2021 with visiting Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas al Hajj Hassan and his accompanying delegation facilitating the measures of exchanging agricultural goods between Egypt and Lebanon and removing all hindrances facing this process.

This came during a meeting between the two ministers in the presence of a delegation from the exports union and the Egyptian Businessmen Association.

Both ministers asserted the importance of implementing the directives of the political leadership in both countries to deepen cooperation in the different domains for the interest of both the Egyptians and Lebanese peoples.

They agreed on continuing work and communication for the immediate solution of any problem facing the flow of Egyptian goods to Lebanon and vise versa.

Meanwhile, Qusair pointed out to the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the Lebanese brethren in the current period, saying that the Ministry of Agriculture presents all kinds of technical support and training to the Lebanese side.

Egypt Today