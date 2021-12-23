Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Centers (4) and Testing Stations (3) in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Afabet, Northern Red Sea region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Hagaz, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, thirteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,593 while the number of deaths stands at 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,817.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 December 2021