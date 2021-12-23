Eritrea: Annual Meeting of Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare

Asmara, 22 December 2022 - The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare conducts on 18 and 19 December its annual activity assessment meeting and plan of action for 2022.

At the meeting that was conducted respecting the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Director Generals of the Ministry presented activity reports and the participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Ms. Luul Gebreab said that the Ministry has conducted commendable programs aimed at supporting disadvantaged citizens and families of martyrs with a view to enabling them to become self-supportive and productive members of the society.

Indicating that the programs include ensuring the rights of children, supporting disabled nationals, extending supporting materials, supporting families of martyrs, creating employment for disadvantaged citizens, as well as reinforcing labor safety and workplace, Minister Luul commended stakeholders for the strong participation and coordination they demonstrated in the implementation of the programs.

Minister Lulu also called on all concerned institutions and stakeholders to reinforce participation and contribution for a better outcome.