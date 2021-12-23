Nigeria: N/Assembly Should Rejig Electoral Bill for Presidential Assent - APC Chieftain

23 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General, Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked the National Assembly to rework contentious clauses in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and resend it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

He also asked the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to fix a specific date for the February convention to put an end to all forms of speculations among party members.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during the unveiling of his new book titled 'APC and Campaign for New Nigeria', Lukman said the National Assembly should rejig the bill while the issue of direct primaries should go through the normal legislative process.

He called on the top echelon of the party to summon a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the convention, adding that the message in his new book is basically an appeal to APC leaders to prioritise internal negotiations among others.

