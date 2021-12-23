Sudan Doctors - Real Darfur Violence Toll Hard to Tally

El Fasher / El Geneina — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Tuesday that it has counted 49 victims of the fighting in North Darfur, in a series of field reports on the humanitarian situation in Darfur from the beginning of October. The committee said that continued insecurity means these numbers are not final, and only include those victims who were brought to the health facilities of the region.

The Doctors Committee explained that these numbers are not comprehensive and the actual number of casualties is probably considerably higher. "The security and social conditions prevented large numbers of affected people from reaching the areas of our inventory", in addition, many victims were buried by the authorities and the in the many smaller villages of Darfur, without documenting their cause of death.

According to the report, 20 bodies were autopsied in El Fasher Teaching Hospital, all as a result of being hit by live ammunition, along with 11 bodies in the hospital of El Sereif Beni Hussein, nine bodies in the hospital of Tawila, four bodies in the hospital of Kutum, and two bodies in Kabkabiya Hospital.

In the same context, the number of victims documented by the West Darfur Doctors' Committee since November 17 has risen to 148 dead and 123 wounded, starting in Jebel Moon, passing through Kereinik, Sirba, and Jebel Moon again, in addition to cases of theft and plundering, cutting of roads and shooting at Traveling buggies, which is still going on.

According to the commission, the number of the dead who were documented in Jebel Moon is 59 dead and 16 wounded, while the Kereinik toll is 88 dead and 84 wounded.