Sudan: FCC - 'United Popular Front Needed to Defeat Sudan Junta'

Khartoum — The Executive Office of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has highlighted the need to expedite communication with all the revolutionary forces to build a united popular front to defeat the junta that seized power in the military coup d'état of October 25, comprising political forces, resistance committees, professionals, women's and youth groups, and civil society in all its formations, provided that this front agrees on a common political vision and a unified coordinating leadership among all anti-coup components.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the FFC said that it set a series of meetings with regional and international actors to present the FFC's vision to defeat the coup and to mobilise an international position in support of the people of Sudan in their struggle to build a civil and democratic state.

The FFC coalition will hold a conference on Thursday to present its political vision to defeat the coup and establish a civil and democratic state.

International investigation

In addition, the FFC called for an international investigation into the crimes of rape and sexual assault that occurred by the security forces during their dispersal of the sit-in at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Sunday, within the December 19 Marches of the Millions.

The FFC Central Command Council confirmed in a statement on Monday that medical and legal sources and the Unit for Combating Violence against Women monitored the occurrence of a number of cases of sexual assault on Sunday. A criminal complaint was filed in one of them, and the rest of the abused refrained from doing so, noting that some of them are currently undergoing treatment after being subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse.

The statement stressed that the crimes of rape and sexual assaults committed by the brutal coup forces require investigations by international legal bodies, which lead to bringing all the perpetrators to justice.