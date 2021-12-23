Ghana: FC Savannah, Dreamz Ladies FC Cause Upsets in Women's League

22 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ghana Women's League new entrants, FC Savannah provided the biggest shock of match day one at the weekend when they blew apart Prisons Ladies 5-2 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

A brace each fromAsanaIbrahim and Karima Abdulai and a goalfromMariam Abdul Mumin was enough to secure the three points despite goals from Helena Obeng and Abigail Tutuwaa.

Ibrahim latched on a through ball infront of goal to slot past Susana Enyoman Atsem in post for Prisons in the 12th minute.

Prisons Helena Obeng drew level for her side in the 36th minute but their celebration was short-lived when Ibrahim made it 2-1 within two minutes.

Abdulai made it 3-1 by the 41st minute mark.

Back from recess, Prisons Ladies lifted up their game but it wasMariamMuminwho made it four for her side before Tutuwaa reduced the deficit with a close range strike.

In other games, Northern Ladies lost 2-1 to another new entrant, Dreamz Ladies FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Friday.

Supreme Ladies saw off Ashtown Ladies 1-0 at the Bantama Astro Turf with Fabulous Ladies also defeating Kumasi Sports Academy 2-1 at the same venue.

In the Southern zone, Thunder Queens FC and Soccer Intellectuals settled for a goalless draw game on Friday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X