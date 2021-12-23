Gambian Writer Set to Launch New Book

Award winning Gambian writer and scholar, Modou Lamin Sowe, who goes by his pen name, Modou Age-Almusaf Sowe, is set to launch his literary work titled- 'Don't Judge The Book By The Cover' published in 2006. The book will be launched on the 7th of January 2022 at Ebunjan Theatre.

The book was written in 2006 as an advocacy tool to promote literacy and a reading culture amongst the youth, especially those from poor families.

M.L. Sowe wrote this book when he was only 14 years old growing up in Brikama Wellingara.

Sowe is the founder of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG), former Secretary General of the Writers Association of The Gambia, and the current Executive Director of the World Writers Association (WoWA).

It was through watching a movie titled-Akeelah and The Bee in 2006, when he got inspired to write this book as he relates it to a film that he watched earlier.

"Education was affordable for them, they got all the textbooks while we (the poor) had to borrow or share books with colleagues. It also reminds me how rich children were good spellers while the poor struggled with words."he added.

This, he believes is due to the value and affordability of education in those days as English language was seen as a language of intelligence and awareness.

"I sought to convey a fuller understanding of one African culture and in so doing, give voice to an underrepresented and exploited Gambian Subject. I wanted them to discover that they have high aptitudes for spellings and learning."

Already, he has sold over 10, 000 copies of the book across the world enabling him to buy a plot of land and also a vehicle all from writing.

In his upcoming Book Launch and International Conference of Scholars, he will be unveiling his award of excellence for African literature he recently won in Atlanta, Georgia, the USA, at the Book and Leadership Summit organised by the International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS).

He is of the view that after the event, many people will read his books.

Notable dignitaries from across the world are expected to grace the occasion.

