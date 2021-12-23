Gambia: War On Illicit Drugs Is Far From Over!

Just a few days ago, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) during a mass drug destruction exercise, burnt large quantities of drugs ranging from cannabis, cocaine and other drugs at the Old Cape Point.

The move is part of a broader fight against narcotic drugs and drug peddling in the country.

In our edition of The Point yesterday, we ran a story that narcotics agents arrested one Amie Ceesay at Banjul Half-die with 17 wraps, one stone and some quantities of suspected cocaine as well as four wraps of suspected heroin.

The involvement of women in the trade clearly signals that war on drugs is a continuing battle. The suspect and the magnitude of the illicit substance found in her possession, is indeed worrying.

Certainly, illicit drug abuse tears the fabric of any decent society. Studies have shown that the majority of those involved in illicit drug abuse are the youths. And youths are the future leaders of the country. Aside from being the most active portion in the country's population, they also play a key role in any meaningful development.

Drug use is harmful to our health, especially cocaine and heroin, which can be lethal.

We have seen a recent surge in crime rate in the country as a result of illicit drug abuse by youngsters.

There exists factors that make many youngsters vulnerable to drug addiction. But that shouldn't be a reason for one to engage into drug abuse. In every situation, there is a way to get out of such circumstances.

Another worrying issue is the rise in the number of our young girls engaged in illicit drug abuse. Most of them are influenced by lifestyle making rounds of social media sites and other online media.

It is high time parents monitored the activities of their children and the type of friends they mingle with. A lot more is needed through career guidance and counseling. Through this we can change the mindset and perception of many as regards drug use.

We all have a role to play in making The Gambia a drug free nation. So each one, teach one.

"The priority of any addict is to anaesthetize the pain of living to ease the passage of day with some purchased relief."

Russell Brand

